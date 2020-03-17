Man wanted in Bibb County dollar store armed robbery

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Bibb County.

It happened at the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man came into the store around 9 p.m. Monday and handed the cashier a note, demanding money.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Fred James Harris of Macon, took off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.