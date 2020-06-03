Man wanted in 70-year-old's murder in Norcross

Police are searching for a man accused of murdering a 70-year-old Norcross man.

Last month, Richard St. John died after being shot on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators have identified Jose Aldo Sanchez-Vazquez as the gunman.

June 3, 2020 - Man wanted in murder of 70-year-old (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The suspect is wanted for felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Sanchez-Vazquez's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

