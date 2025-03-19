Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted in Hart County for assault, family violence, false imprisonment

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 19, 2025 9:57am EDT
SAMUEL EDWARD GIVENS. COURTESY OF HART COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HART COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hart County are searching for Samuel Edward Givens, who is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Battery Family Violence, and False Imprisonment following an incident on March 8 at 535 Craft Road in Hartwell.

The following day, law enforcement arrested three individuals in connection with the case:

  • Nora Retha Allen, 57 – False Imprisonment
  • Randall Scott Allen, 28 – False Imprisonment
  • Austin Dewayne Givens, 27 – False Imprisonment

The Hart County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on Samuel Edward Givens' whereabouts to come forward. The tip line's phone number is 706-376-3114.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities encourage the public to share information that may assist in locating Givens.

  • Information for the above story was posted by the Hart County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. 

