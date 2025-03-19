Man wanted in Hart County for assault, family violence, false imprisonment

article

Authorities in Hart County are searching for Samuel Edward Givens, who is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Battery Family Violence, and False Imprisonment following an incident on March 8 at 535 Craft Road in Hartwell.

The following day, law enforcement arrested three individuals in connection with the case:

Nora Retha Allen, 57 – False Imprisonment

Randall Scott Allen, 28 – False Imprisonment

Austin Dewayne Givens, 27 – False Imprisonment

The Hart County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on Samuel Edward Givens' whereabouts to come forward. The tip line's phone number is 706-376-3114.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities encourage the public to share information that may assist in locating Givens.