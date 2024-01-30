Man wanted for stealing $6K wedding ring set in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is wanted in Gwinnett County for stealing a $6,000 wedding ring set from a JC Penney store on Jan. 18.
According to Gwinnett County police, the man was looking at rings and when an employee stepped away, he grabbed the rings and ran out of the store.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.