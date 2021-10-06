Man wanted for series of summer armed robberies in Gwinnett County

article

A man is wanted for a series of robberies in Gwinnett County over the summer, police said.

Three separate locations were hit by the man between June 14 and Sept. 25. Gwinnett County police said each incident is similar. The man walks into the store, lifts his shirt revealing a black handgun in the waistband, and demands money.

The man is described as being bald, between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds with a slim build.

The man took a total of $750 from all three locations.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

