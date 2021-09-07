Man wanted for identity theft in 3 states arrested in Fulton County

article

Fulton County deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for identity theft in three states.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said members of the department's Scorpion Unit tracked Charles Wesson to an apartment on Mecaslin Street in Atlanta.

According to officials, Wesson was wanted in Fulton County for failure to appear for theft by deception. The suspect was also wanted in New Jersey and Los Angeles for the charges of theft by deception and counterfeiting.

Wesson is under investigation for allegedly using the identities of multiple victims to buy high-end vehicles and rent apartments in multiple cities.

During the arrest, deputies say they found multiple ledgers with victims' names, bank account information, and social security numbers as well as forged driver's licenses.

Wesson faces additional charges of identity theft and first-degree forgery from the new evidence gathered in the search.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.