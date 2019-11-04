Man wanted for double murder at Gwinnett County townhome

article

Police ask the public for any help finding a man wanted in connection to a double murder.

Karlton Sirmons, 30, is wanted for the shooting deaths of two men.

Officers responded to a townhouse on Beaver Springs Lane in Norcross on Saturday.

They found two men, 55-year-old Derrick Dennis and 30-year-old Josh Dennis dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators consider Sirmons armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

