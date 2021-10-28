Man wanted for Cobb County murder arrested in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police arrested a murder suspect out of Cobb County thanks to quick thinking and some fast-moving police work.

Officers' body cameras caught the arrest on the pathway near The King Center.

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cobb County police sent a notice to Atlanta police to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted for murder and aggravated assault who might be in the city.

Officers with the Zone 6 Bike Team, which covers the East Atlanta area, recognized the suspect as a man they saw earlier that morning.

They set out immediately to the same area and found him.

The body camera footage shows the officers approaching the suspect and handcuffing him.

In all, Atlanta police had the suspect in custody without incident less than 20 minutes after getting the notice from Cobb County.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect or his alleged crimes yet.

The Atlanta Police Department says the arrest shows how important law enforcement partnerships are and say the awareness the officers had was crucial.

