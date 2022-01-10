Man wanted for armed robbery at Brookhaven Jersey Mike's

article

The Brookhaven Police Department said investigators are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Jersey Mike's located on Peachtree Road.

Brookhaven Police said the robbery happened on Dec. 17 at 3895 Peachtree Road. When officers arrived, they learned the armed suspect already fled the restaurant.

Police said the suspect entered the store shortly after 11 a.m. They left the restroom and approached the counter armed with a gun.

Police said the suspect demanded cash from the register before fleeing out of the back door. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Investigators shared images from surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).

