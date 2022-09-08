Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church

article

Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church.

Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them.

The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road.

The Snellville Police Department shared two photos of the man running away after the alleged vandalism.

"Let's identify this subject and give him a place to sit a while and maybe learn to appreciate windows, private property and our places of worship," a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

If you recognize the suspect, call Snellville detectives at 770-985-3555.