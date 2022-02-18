Acworth police searching for man wanted on child molestation charges

article

The Acworth Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for child molestation.

Officials shared photos of Chance M. Sapp on the Acworth Police Department's Facebook page Friday.

According to investigators, Sapp has an active warrant out for arrest on charges of aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

Police have not given the circumstances behind the charges.

If you have any information that could help officials find Sapp, please call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

