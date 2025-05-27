Man wanted for burglary at downtown Atlanta hotel, police say

article

The Atlanta police are asking the public for help to identify a man accused of stealing multiple items from a downtown hotel room.

Investigators say the theft happened on May 15 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Peachtree Street.

What we know:

According to police, the victim said that a man entered their hotel room and stole their personal items, including their credit card.

The man then later used the credit card at the QuikTrip gas station on Sydney Marcus Boulevard.

Detectives shared footage of the suspected burglar taken from security cameras near the hotel and gas station.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).