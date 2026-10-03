Man wanted on 16 warrants arrested in Rockdale County, deputies say

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The Brief The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a man who was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants. Lewis Avalos had warrants tied to a string of burglaries and thefts across Rockdale County. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including burglary and theft by receiving.



A wanted man facing 16 outstanding warrants has been taken into custody in Rockdale County, according to authorities.

What we know:

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested Lewis Avalos in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts across the county.

Investigators said Avalos was wanted on 16 active warrants. He now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including burglary and theft by receiving.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific locations or dates of the alleged crimes tied to Avalos.

It remains unclear where deputies located Avalos during his arrest or if a bond has been set.