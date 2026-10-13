Man walks into sheriff's office, confesses to killing father, deputies say

The Brief Joshua Alan Latimer walked into the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office lobby on Monday and confessed to killing his father, authorities said. Deputies responded to Mount Pleasant Road and discovered Gregory Latimer dead inside a parked motor home. Joshua Latimer is being held without bond on a murder charge.



A Whitfield County man is facing a murder charge after walking into a sheriff's office lobby on Monday and confessing that he beat his father to death over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies said Joshua Alan Latimer entered the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office lobby around 1:15 p.m. on Monday to report a crime.

Investigators said Latimer told them that on Saturday night he killed his father, Gregory Latimer, by repeatedly hitting him in the face inside a motor home parked outside of Mount Pleasant Road.

Authorities immediately responded to the property, where they found Gregory Latimer dead inside the motor home. Authorities obtained a search warrant and processed the scene late into Monday evening.

Joshua Latimer was arrested and booked into the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he is being held without bond on a charge of murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding a possible motive or what led up to the deadly confrontation. It remains unclear whether any weapons were involved in the assault.