Man uses axe to smash way into gaming machine at Austell store

A man is wanted for destroying a gaming machine inside a Cobb Countyconvenience store with an axe.

The manager of the Chevron Food Mart on Blair Bridge Road in Austell says this isn't the first time the gaming machines have been targeted. Mirza Baeg said four machines were broken into over just a two-week time period in late November.

Around noon on November 22, a man is seen on video walking into the store with a large axe in his hand. He goes to the gaming machines and starts whacking one of the machines. He hits it 21 times until he can reach in and snatch the cash. A warrant shows Richard Henry Holt is wanted for stealing $2,800. He's also looking at charges for destroying the machine which belongs to the Georgia Lottery. The machine is worth about $5,000.

A still image from surveillance video at the Chevron Food Mart on Blair Bridge Road in Austell showing what police say is a man with an axe smashing a gaming machine on Nov. 22, 2022.

In the video the man can be heard yelling: "You don't pay the cash amount!" Baeg said the machines are operated by the Georgia Lottery, it's illegal to give cash payouts.

Baeg said about a week earlier a man wearing a mask and a hard hat came in with a hammer and used it to bash the machine until he got to the money.

The manager also said two guys came in and broke open two machines.

Mirza Baeg said the violent robberies are terrifying the employees.

"My employees are really scared to work here and now days it's very hard to find employees," said Baeg.

Police say they are searching for this man who reportedly smashed up gaming machines at the Chevron Food Mart on Blair Bridge Road in Austell with an axe on Nov. 22, 2022.

He said it is also hurting his business because customers, even some of his vendors, are afraid to stop in.

"Nobody is coming to my business now, it's very hard," said Baeg.

Baeg said police have stepped up patrols and they are planning to hire a security guard so people feel safe.