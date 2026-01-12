Man turns himself in for fatal Bishop Street shooting in November

article

The Brief A man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in November in Atlanta. Police say the suspect turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Jan. 9. The victim was found shot inside a vehicle and died at the scene.



A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred late last year on Bishop Street in Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Dominique Benton, born in 2000, surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 9.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot, killed inside car on Bishop Street NW in Atlanta

Benton is charged with murder and aggravated assault. Police emphasized that an arrest does not mean a conviction and that Benton is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges stem from a shooting reported around 10:24 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2025, near 464 Bishop St. NW in Atlanta. Officers responding to reports of a person shot found an adult man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators processed the scene and began an investigation.

What's next:

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and that details released so far are preliminary and could change as detectives continue their work.