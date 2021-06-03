Police: Man threw Molotov cocktail into Cobb County building

article

A man is in custody accused by Cobb County police of throwing a flaming Molotov cocktail into a high-rise.

Officials say the fire happened at a commercial building on the 3300 block of Cumberland Boulevard shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

After the flames were extinguished, investigators reviewed the building's security footage to try to find and determine the fire's cause. On camera, police say they saw a man throwing the flaming cocktail into the high-rise's entrance. Ninety minutes later, the same suspect returned to the building, setting other things on fire at the entrance.

After an investigation, officials say they identified the suspect as 60-year-old Peter James Wojcik.

Officers took Wojcik into custody. He's currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center charged with two counts of felony first-degree arson.

If you have any other information about the fire, please call Cobb County investigators at (770) 499-3869.

