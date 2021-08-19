Man threatening deputies with Molotov cocktails shot, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting of a Carroll County man who investigators said threatened deputies with Molotov cocktails during the end of a SWAT standoff on Thursday evening.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were trying to serve a temporary protective order on 41-year-old Bryce Jarrod Suter at a home along Park W. Drive off Beulah Church Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Suter, who faced charges of making terroristic threats and acts, barricaded himself in the home and told deputies he would "blow up" any deputies who were on the scene, investigators said.

Deputies began to try to negotiate with Suter to come out of the home through a speaker. Eventually, investigators said deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence.

At some point, investigators said tear gas was fired into the home to try to get Suter to come out, but he remained barricaded inside.

Around 6:18 p.m., deputies forced their way into the home through the front door and were met by Suter. Investigators said he "began lighting a Molotov cocktail, at which time two Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies fired multiple times" striking Suter.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

No deputies were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. It will turn over the results of that investigation to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review upon its completion.

