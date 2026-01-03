Man in tablecloth arrested for breaking into, stealing cars

The Brief Gwinnett County Police arrested a man, Mackienzy Kahl, after he was seen attempting to break into several vehicles wearing only a tablecloth. Kahl was charged with theft by taking, burglary in the first degree, theft by taking, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, loitering and prowling, and driving without a valid license.



What we know:

The alleged crimes took place on December 2 when Gwinnett County Police received a report of a stolen vehicle believed to be in the possession of Mackienzy Kahl.

Later that day, officers say they found the vehicle, but Kahl was no longer inside. Witnesses said he had taken off on foot, and officers noticed signs that he may have been exposed to chemicals while inside the vehicle.

As officers searched for Kahl, they say multiple 911 calls came in reporting a man matching Kahl’s description running through the area wearing only a tablecloth and attempting to get into several vehicles. At one point, he entered an occupied home and took the keys to a Mercedes before driving off.

Officers quickly located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and safely took Kahl into custody.

What's next:

Kahl was charged with theft by taking, burglary in the first degree, theft by taking, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, loitering and prowling, and driving without a valid license.