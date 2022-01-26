Man suspected of at least 10 car break-ins arrested in Roswell

article

Police arrested a suspect linked to at least 10 car break-ins in Roswell.

The Roswell Police Department said 30-year-old Dequan Hutchins was arrested in a coordinated response on Jan. 21.

Police responded at around 3 a.m. that morning to Harbor Landing Apartments after hearing of a man looking inside of cars. Officers identified Hutchins, who had outstanding warrants for prior entering auto offenses, as he left the area in his car.

Police saw him walking in the parking lot almost two hours later and arrested him without incident.

He was carrying a glass window-breaker, police said.

Police said Hutchins' suspected break-ins date back to February 2021.

Hutchins was booked into Fulton County Jail on entering auto, three counts of credit card theft and five counts of credit card fraud.

