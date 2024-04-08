Police asking for help identifying man suspected of Atlanta armed robbery

article

Police are looking for a man suspected of an armed robbery in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the robbery happened on the morning of March 30 on the 900 block of Cascade Avenue.

The victim told investigators he was approached from behind by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded his cellphone and wallet.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators described the man as a Black male with a slim build who was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.