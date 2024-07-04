Man steals cash tray through Atlanta McDonald's drive-thru window, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a brazen drive-thru robbery at a local McDonald's.

Officials say the theft happened at around 8:30 a.m. on June 29 at the McDonald's on 2091 Metropolitan Parkway.

In surveillance footage provided by the Atlanta Police Department, the man is seen walking up to the drive-thru window.

When the employee opened the window to talk to the man, he forced his way in, pushing most of his body into the fast-food restaurant.

After a struggle, the man ran off with the drawer to one of the business' cash registers.

Witnesses say the man left the area in a black crossover vehicle and drove westbound toward Lakewood Avenue.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.