Man stabbed to death on Marietta Street NW

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man is dead after being stabbed Monday morning in the 500 block of Marietta Street NW near North Avenue.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers found the man at around 9:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady EMS.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information is available at this time. 