Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back.

Police said the man was conscious when he went to the hospital.

Police believe some sort of argument between the victim and suspect, who the victim apparently knows, led to the stabbing. Police didn't explain what the argument was about.