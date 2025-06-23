Man stabbed near Civic Center MARTA station in Midtown Atlanta

article

The Brief A 46-year-old man was stabbed near West Peachtree Street NE and North Avenue NE in Midtown Atlanta and was hospitalized, but was alert and conscious. The stabbing may have followed a verbal dispute, though the exact circumstances are still under investigation. The incident caused a temporary disruption of service at the Civic Center MARTA station.



A 46-year-old man was hospitalized Monday evening after being stabbed near the intersection of West Peachtree Street NE and North Avenue NE in Midtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 5:04 p.m. and found the man suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds. Authorities said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information suggests the stabbing may have followed a verbal dispute, though investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident disrupted service at the Civic Center MARTA station for a couple of hours.

What we don't know:

No suspects or arrests have been announced.