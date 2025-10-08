Man stabbed at MARTA Midtown station
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed outside the MARTA Midtown Station early Wednesday morning, according to MARTA.
What we know:
Officials said Atlanta Police Department officers flagged down MARTA officers around 3:45 a.m. to report someone had been stabbed on the sidewalk just off Peachtree Place.
The man was stabbed in the back under his left shoulder, according to MARTA. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
MARTA said officials have not identified the stabber.
The Source: Information in this article came from MARTA. FOX 5 reached out to Atlanta police, but they said there were no reports of anything at the station.