Man stabbed at MARTA Midtown station

The Brief Officials said Atlanta Police Department officers flagged down MARTA officers to report someone had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Nobody has been arrested for the stabbing.



A man was stabbed outside the MARTA Midtown Station early Wednesday morning, according to MARTA.

What we know:

Officials said Atlanta Police Department officers flagged down MARTA officers around 3:45 a.m. to report someone had been stabbed on the sidewalk just off Peachtree Place.

The man was stabbed in the back under his left shoulder, according to MARTA. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

MARTA said officials have not identified the stabber.