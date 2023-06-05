Man stabbed at Gwinnett County Family Dollar store

article

A fight outside a Gwinnett County store sent one person to the hospital after being stabbed Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar Store located along Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Singleton Road.

Investigators say the argument between a man and woman ended with the woman pulling out a knife and stabbing the man.

Gwinnett County Police investigate a stabbing at a store off Jimmy Carter Blvd. near Singleton Road near June 5, 2023. (FOX 5)

The woman was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges she faces.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the two did not know each other. They have not released details about the argument which led to the stabbing.

The names of those involved have not been released.