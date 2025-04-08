Man sought for fatal 2020 shooting at Citgo on North Hairston Road

article

The Brief Police are searching for a man linked to a 2020 fatal shooting at a Citgo on North Hairston Road. Victim Tiwuan Johnson, 35, was killed after an argument; the suspect fled in a black car with at least two others. Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the man in surveillance footage to contact Crime Stoppers.



DeKalb County Police Department is renewing efforts to locate the responsible party in a fatal 2020 shooting at a Citgo gas station and are asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in surveillance footage.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the Citgo station on North Hairston Road, where 35-year-old Tiwuan Johnson was shot and killed during an argument, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the suspected killer fled the scene in a black vehicle along with at least two other individuals. Police believe the man captured in the video is connected to the homicide and are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.