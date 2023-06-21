Man shot wife, then himself at Coweta County home, police say

A shooting which sent a man and woman to the hospital on Tuesday is now being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Coweta County deputies were called out at the home early Tuesday morning for a domestic fight at a home near the corner of Persimmon Drive and Shargbark Drive in Sharpsburg.

Investigators say the woman was so concerned for her safety, she established a code word with a friend if she were in danger. Deputies say that friend received a text message with the code word that afternoon and called 911.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, they first heard shouting and then gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are husband and wife. Deputies say it appears that he shot her and attempted to take his own life.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Coweta County deputies investigate a double shooting at a home in Sharpsburg on June 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

The wife received two gunshot wounds, one to the head, and one to the abdomen. Deputies say she was improving and was expected to pull through.

The husband received a single gunshot to the head and was in grave condition.

Both are at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The couple’s home is in an upscale Coweta County neighborhood. A neighbor says they were a lovely couple, one of the popular in the neighborhood.

Deputies say the couple has two children who are 10 and 7. Neither were injured.