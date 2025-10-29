Man shot while selling water near I-75 Cleveland Avenue exit

article

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot while selling water near the Cleveland Avenue exit off Interstate 75. The suspect left, then returned with a woman filming before firing from a black Jeep and fleeing. Police have not identified the shooter or clarified the woman’s role in the incident.



What we know:

Officers arrived just after 3:24 p.m. and found 32-year-old DeMarcus Buford with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

DeMarcus Buford shows off his hand after being shot near the Cleveland Avenue exit of I-75 in Atlanta on Oct. 28, 2025.

Buford was alert, conscious and breathing and was treated at the scene by medical crews.

Investigators say he had been selling water on the corner when he got into a verbal dispute with a man driving a black Jeep.

The gunman initially left, then returned with a woman recording video from inside the vehicle.

Police say the driver pulled a gun and fired at the victim before speeding away.

What they're saying:

Buford described the return of the vehicle and the shooting, saying, "He came back with his girlfriend. She recorded and he shot."

He said he planned to press charges and urged police to find the shooter.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a more detailed description of the black Jeep.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the woman seen recording from inside the Jeep is considered a suspect or witness.

It is unclear if any surveillance video or nearby witnesses captured the gunfire or the suspect’s license plate.

Authorities have not said whether the victim’s injury is considered serious or if he has provided a formal statement to detectives.

What's next:

Aggravated assault detectives were called to process the scene and are working to determine what led to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.