Man shot while playing video games in SW Atlanta

Officials are investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta home that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police say officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital around 4:20 a.m. after a patient walked in with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the patient was playing video games on the 600 block of Shelton Avenue SW when he was shot by an unknown person.

A neighbor transported the victim to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say the victim has been uncooperative in the investigation and they are still examining the details of the shooting.

Investigators have not released the names of the victim or any potential suspects.

