Man shot trying to stop argument near Campbellton Road, Delowe Drive SW

Atlanta police say a 28-year-old man was shot around 9 p.m. Oct. 12 while attempting to stop an argument.

It happened in the 2100 block Campbellton Road SW and Delowe Drive SW. The man was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was transported to a hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by an unknown male while attempting to deescalate a verbal dispute.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

