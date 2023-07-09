Man shot to death in northwest Atlanta Sunday morning

Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a man in the 1700 block of Mary George Avenue SW in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

The police department says that officers responded to a person down call at around 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was not breathing. Atlanta Fire Rescue also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody and it is not known why the man was shot.

