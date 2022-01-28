Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man shot by suspect breaking into car at Atlanta shopping plaza

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who shot a man after being caught breaking into a car.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at Ansley Square, a shopping plaza with bars, restaurants, and shops on the 1500 block of Piedmont Avenue.

According to officials, the victim was leaving a nightclub when he noticed someone was breaking into a friend's car that was nearby in the parking lot.

When the victim went to confront the suspect, he was shot.

Medics transported the unidentified victim to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The male suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police are working to identify him at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help detectives, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

