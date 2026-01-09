Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in stomach by suspected car burglar in Chamblee, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 9, 2026 1:40pm EST
Chamblee
The Brief

    • Man shot in the stomach after confronting suspected car burglar
    • Shooting occurred early Friday on Chamblee Dunwoody Road
    • Victim’s injuries not life-threatening; investigation ongoing

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A man was injured in an early-morning shooting outside a Chamblee apartment complex after confronting a suspected car burglar, according to police.

What we know:

The Chamblee Police Department said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 3267 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Investigators said the victim heard a car window break, opened his door, and saw a man breaking into a vehicle outside.

Police said the victim shouted at the thief, who was armed with a pistol and fired twice, striking the victim once in the stomach. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives and a crime scene investigator responded, collected shell casings, and documented the scene. 

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided by Chamblee Police Department. 

