Man shot in stomach by suspected car burglar in Chamblee, police say

article

The Brief Man shot in the stomach after confronting suspected car burglar Shooting occurred early Friday on Chamblee Dunwoody Road Victim’s injuries not life-threatening; investigation ongoing



A man was injured in an early-morning shooting outside a Chamblee apartment complex after confronting a suspected car burglar, according to police.

What we know:

The Chamblee Police Department said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 3267 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Investigators said the victim heard a car window break, opened his door, and saw a man breaking into a vehicle outside.

Police said the victim shouted at the thief, who was armed with a pistol and fired twice, striking the victim once in the stomach. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives and a crime scene investigator responded, collected shell casings, and documented the scene.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.