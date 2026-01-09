Man shot in stomach by suspected car burglar in Chamblee, police say
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A man was injured in an early-morning shooting outside a Chamblee apartment complex after confronting a suspected car burglar, according to police.
What we know:
The Chamblee Police Department said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 3267 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Investigators said the victim heard a car window break, opened his door, and saw a man breaking into a vehicle outside.
Police said the victim shouted at the thief, who was armed with a pistol and fired twice, striking the victim once in the stomach. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives and a crime scene investigator responded, collected shell casings, and documented the scene.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.