Man shot in the stomach on Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 1, 2024 2:44pm EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night. 

On Sept. 30 at around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 50 Mount Zion Road SE. 

Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was conscious and alert and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting took place in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. The victim then self-transported to Mount Zion Road following the incident. Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.