Man shot overnight in west Atlanta during fight about money with couple

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 7, 2024 9:20am EDT
ATLANTA - A man was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW overnight, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in west Atlanta shortly before 2 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that the man was in a fight about money with another man and woman. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 