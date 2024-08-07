Man shot overnight in west Atlanta during fight about money with couple
ATLANTA - A man was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW overnight, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting in west Atlanta shortly before 2 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Preliminary information indicates that the man was in a fight about money with another man and woman. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.