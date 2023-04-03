Man shot outside restaurant on Edgewood Avenue, police say

A man had to be taken to the hospital after fight ended in gunfire outside a local restaurant.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at 349 Edgewood Avenue NE. The address is listed for Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar.

According to Atlanta police, two men got into a fight inside the restaurant. The suspected shooter was asked to leave, but waited outside for the other man to exit and shot him.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.

No arrests have been made.