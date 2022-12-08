Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say

The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died.

Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened just before noon at the Town Center Market shopping mall located at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway

The shooting initially sparked an active shooting response by police, but it was later determined to be a dispute between two groups of people.

Cobb County police investigating a shooting at a Walmart on Chastain Meadows Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators say they have identified several persons of interested, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.