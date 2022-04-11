Suspect opens fire on man from a car on Hank Aaron Drive, police say
article
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after finding a man shot on Hank Aaron Drive in southeast Atlanta.
Police said someone drove the man to a hospital on Monday afternoon. He's in stable condition, police said.
Investigators said the victim and others were outside when a silver car drove by and opened fire.
