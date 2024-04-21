Man shot on Eisenhower Road SE, suspected shooter arrested

A 34-year-old man was shot late Saturday night in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Road SE near Forrest Park Road SE, Atlanta police say.

Zone 3 officers responded to a person shot call at approximately 11:24 p.m. The man was transported to an area hospital by EMS in critical condition.

During the investigation, the suspected shooter was arrested.

Police believe the shooting happened during an argument between the two and they knew each other before the shooting.

