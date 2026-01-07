Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 1:25 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
4
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 5:26 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 5:59 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Dense Fog Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Whitfield County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Henry County, Barrow County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Union County, Carroll County, Walton County, Upson County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Troup County, North Fulton County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Cobb County, Morgan County, South Fulton County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Coweta County, Walker County, Haralson County, Madison County, Greene County, Jasper County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Polk County, Newton County, White County, Spalding County, Floyd County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County, Towns County, Pickens County, Heard County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County

Man shot in neck on Jonesboro Road, police looking for shooter

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 7, 2026 6:52am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Victim is a 29-year-old man
    • Shot in the neck and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital
    • Shooting believed to have happened on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital around 9 p.m. after a 29-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Jonesboro Road.

At this time, no arrests have been made. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews