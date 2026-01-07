Man shot in neck on Jonesboro Road, police looking for shooter

The Brief Victim is a 29-year-old man Shot in the neck and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital Shooting believed to have happened on Jonesboro Road



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital around 9 p.m. after a 29-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Jonesboro Road.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.