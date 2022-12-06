Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station

article

Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Through preliminary investigations, officials said the suspect and victim had an argument first. Both parties then pulled out weapons and exchanged gunfire, according to police.

Detectives are expected to continue their investigation. The identities of neither the victim nor the suspect have been released at this time.