Man shot multiple times at Valley Bluff Drive apartment, no arrests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Valley Bluff Drive just before midnight Jan. 21, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or identified a suspect. The DeKalb County Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing.