Man shot multiple times at Valley Bluff Drive apartment, no arrests

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 22, 2026 6:49am EST
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Valley Bluff Drive.
    • The shooting happened just before midnight in DeKalb County.
    • Police are searching for a suspect and a motive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Valley Bluff Drive just before midnight Jan. 21, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or identified a suspect. The DeKalb County Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

