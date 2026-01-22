Man shot multiple times at Valley Bluff Drive apartment, no arrests

article

The Brief A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Valley Bluff Drive. The shooting happened just before midnight in DeKalb County. Police are searching for a suspect and a motive.



Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Valley Bluff Drive just before midnight Jan. 21, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or identified a suspect. The DeKalb County Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing.