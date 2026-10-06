Man shot multiple times at northwest Atlanta gas station

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The Brief A man was shot multiple times inside a gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on Tuesday morning. Officers tracked a suspect's green Ford Econoline using license plate readers before making an arrest. Deangleo Martez Lewis, 42, was taken into custody after hiding inside a nearby apartment unit.



Officers responded to a report of a person shot at a northwest Atlanta gas station Tuesday morning, where they found a man inside a gas station with multiple gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway gas station and found a wounded man who was alert, conscious and breathing inside the store.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined a male suspect shot the victim multiple times before escaping in a green Ford Econoline.

Police gathered license plate data from the scene and tracked the vehicle using license plate reader technology.

Officers spotted the van heading south on Peek Road and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver refused to stop and continued to an apartment complex at 2591 Etheridge.

He parked, ran into an apartment unit on foot, and tried to hide before officers took him into custody without further incident.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Deangleo Martez Lewis.

Multiple charges are pending against Lewis as investigators continue looking into the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or current condition of the shooting victim.

Investigators have not stated what led to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.