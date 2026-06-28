Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Walton County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, North Fulton County, Clayton County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Hall County, Jasper County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Paulding County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Pike County, Clarke County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Oconee County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Cobb County, Heard County, Carroll County, Polk County, Banks County, Henry County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Troup County, Butts County

Man shot multiple times near Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Updated June 28, 2026 3:14 PM EDT Published June 28, 2026 3:13 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times near the 2100 block of Campbellton Road SW on June 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning.
    • Officers found the alert and conscious victim near Campbellton Road SW around 2:14 a.m.
    • Investigators are searching for a motive and suspect information after the wounded man could not provide details.

ATLANTA - A 26-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after surviving multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Atlanta. 

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 2100 block of Campbellton Road SW around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. They were responding to an emergency call regarding a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. 

Despite sustaining multiple apparent gunshot wounds, the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing. An ambulance quickly transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Image 1 of 4

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times near the 2100 block of Campbellton Road SW on June 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The wounded victim was unable to provide the responding officers with any information about who shot him or why the gunfire broke out.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or established a motive as the investigation continues.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

SW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews