Man shot multiple times near Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta

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The Brief A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. Officers found the alert and conscious victim near Campbellton Road SW around 2:14 a.m. Investigators are searching for a motive and suspect information after the wounded man could not provide details.



A 26-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after surviving multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 2100 block of Campbellton Road SW around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. They were responding to an emergency call regarding a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Despite sustaining multiple apparent gunshot wounds, the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing. An ambulance quickly transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times near the 2100 block of Campbellton Road SW on June 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The wounded victim was unable to provide the responding officers with any information about who shot him or why the gunfire broke out.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or established a motive as the investigation continues.