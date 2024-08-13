Man shot multiple times at DeKalb County gas station

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a gas station along Columbia Drive near I-20 in DeKalb County on Aug. 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

DeKalb County police responded to a gas station along Columbia Drive just north of Interstate 20 after a shooting.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to the Citgo gas station located in the 2300 block of Columbia Drive.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe there was an altercation in front of the store before shots were fired. Details of the shooting remain under investigation.

Information on the shooter has not been released.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw the parking lot roped off by crime scene tape and investigators focusing on an SUV parked in front of the store.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.