Man shot multiple times at Candler Road gas station

The Brief A man was found shot multiple times at a gas station on Candler Road early Friday. Police say the shooting appears to have started during an argument. Investigators say the suspect fled before officers arrived.



A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times early Friday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded around 12:44 a.m. on March 6 to a reported shooting at a gas station in the 2400 block of Candler Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information from investigators indicates the shooting may have been triggered by an argument between the victim and the shooter.

Police say the suspected gunman left the scene before officers arrived.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and detectives are working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department mobile app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.