Man shot multiple times at Fulton County warehouse

Officials are investigating a shooting at a warehouse in South Fulton Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 has confirmed that one man was shot multiple times at a warehouse on the 5,200 block of Westgate Drive near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Detectives have closed off a significant area of the parking lot and are placing down evidence markers around the area, including by the side of a delivery truck.

Officials have not yet released the identity or condition of the victim or any information about how the shooting started.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call Fulton County police.

