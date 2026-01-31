Man shot, killed on Trabert Avenue NW

The Brief A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting on Trabert Avenue NW. Atlanta Police officers were in the immediate area when they heard the shots and were flagged down by witnesses.



Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

At approximately 3:17 a.m., officers heard gunshots near Deering Road NW and Northside Drive NW. Shortly after, they were flagged down and told someone had been shot in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or if any suspects have been identified.

The name of the victim has not been released.